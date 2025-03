COMFORT, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a teenager who died after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Kendall County.

George Eric Forlee Jr., 18, died at the scene, DPS said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. Highway 87 near Turkey Run Lane in Kendall County.

DPS said Forlee lost control of his Ford F-150 and struck a tractor-trailer towing a flatbed trailer.

He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, DPS told KSAT.