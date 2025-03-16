Skip to main content
Local News

Man shot on Northwest Side; police search for gunman

Shooting happened early Sunday in the 1400 block of Pasadena

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

A 34-year-old man was shot on the Northwest Side of San Antonio early Sunday, March 16, 2025, while walking on Pasadena Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while walking down the street on the Northwest Side overnight, and police are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street, not far from Interstate 10.

San Antonio police said a 34-year-old man was walking on Pasadena when a vehicle pulled up next to him and called him over.

When the man walked to the vehicle, someone inside opened fire, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

