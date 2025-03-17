What to know when bringing eggs, cascarones from Mexico into the United States

SAN ANTONIO – As egg prices rise, consumers may resort to other sources to find cheaper options.

Many people might be unaware that there are restrictions on bringing egg products from Mexico, including Easter cascarones.

If you’re crossing from Mexico to Texas with agricultural products, here’s what you need to know.

Not allowed: Fresh eggs

After the San Diego Field Office recorded an increase of 158% in egg interceptions since fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) is urging travelers to be aware of agricultural products that are prohibited from crossing the border.

Raw eggs are included on the list of prohibited agricultural items, CBP says.

Restrictions on agricultural products are in place to prevent the spread of diseases such as Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), according to the CBP.

Allowed: Cascarones

Confetti-filled eggshells, better known as cascarones, are hot commodities during Easter and Fiesta celebrations, but even this family-oriented tradition has travel restrictions.

Unlike raw eggs, cascarones are permitted to cross the border. However, travelers are limited to 12 per person, according to the CBP.

The confetti eggshells can be decorated or etched but must be completely clean and free of any egg residue.

Though they are permitted, CBP suggests travelers declare cascarones at the border to avoid travel delays.

What about other agricultural products ?

Alongside fresh eggs, raw chicken and live birds or poultry are also prohibited from Mexico, due to the risk of disease, the CBP states.

All agricultural items should be claimed at the border, and prohibited items could result in fines ranging up to $10,000. Items determined to be for commercial use are at risk of higher fines.

The CBP asks travelers to declare all agricultural items carried in checked baggage, carry-on luggage or in a vehicle.

For more information on traveling with agricultural products across borders, visit the CBP website.