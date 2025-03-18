12-year-old boy dies from accidental drowning in Guadalupe River, ME’s office says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – UPDATE on 3/17: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Monday that a 12-year-old boy has died from an accidental drowning.

The boy died of cerebral hypoxia/asphyxia/drowning, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The City of New Braunfels said the boy was originally hospitalized in critical condition after going underwater for an unknown amount of time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: New Braunfels police and fire crews said a 12-year-old boy nearly drowned Friday afternoon in the Guadalupe River.

Authorities said both agencies were dispatched to a possible drowning call just after 3:30 p.m. at Cypress Bend Park, which is located along the Guadalupe River.

City of New Braunfels officials said park rangers were the first to arrive where they learned a 12-year-old boy and his San Antonio family were vacationing in the river when the boy went underwater for an unknown amount of time.

The park rangers initiated lifesaving measures until both police and fire crews arrived at the scene, the city said.

Officials said the boy was first taken to a New Braunfels hospital where he was stabilized before he was taken by helicopter to another hospital in San Antonio.

According to the city, the victim is in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

First responders said there were no apparent signs of foul play in this incident.

Read also: