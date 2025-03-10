Skip to main content
New speed bumps in New Braunfels solving decades-old problem, neighbors say

The speed bumps were installed recently after being approved in December

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – It is a bumpy ride through one New Braunfels neighborhood now, and that’s just the way people living there want it.

Residents say speed bumps recently installed in two busy areas, Wood Road and Howard Street, seem to be getting the job done, convincing drivers to slow their roll.

“It’s really good, and I’m glad they’re starting to slow people down,” said Steve Bumgardner, who has lived in his home on Howard Street for about three years.

Bumgardner says he and some of his neighbors previously had considered the area a danger zone because drivers always seemed to be in a rush.

People heading toward downtown or nearby Landa Park used the two streets as a shortcut, Bumgardner said.

“We called it Howard Racetrack,” he said, laughing.

To Vanessa Brown, though, it is a serious situation.

Brown said one time, her car parked outside her home was “totaled” by a speeding driver.

Brown was one of several neighbors who were instrumental in getting the city to pay attention to their concerns. She says they worked together by attending city council meetings and circulating petitions.

“We had to go door-to-door, and we got our two-thirds of voters,” she said.

In December, the New Braunfels City Council put the request for speed bumps to a vote and approved it.

With a grant, the city then was able to fast-track the project, installing the speed bumps about two weeks ago.

In addition, crews painted lines defining new traffic lanes along Howard Street.

“They do seem to try to stay in those lanes, and they put the brakes on when I see them down here,” Brown said. “I think it’s made a difference, and I applaud the city for getting it done in a fast, efficient manner.”

The neighbors agree that this is one time when speed was a good thing.

