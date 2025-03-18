Bexar County aids Duke Fire victims with hotel stays amid search for long-term solutions

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Paul Plager said he’s not sure what’s next for his family. And that’s what keeps him up at night.

“We’ve got nowhere to go,” Plager said. “There’s nothing left.”

Plager’s home was one of nearly 40 structures burned during the Duke Fire on March 4. Two weeks later, he still doesn’t have answers as to what comes next.

“What questions do you still need answers to?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“What do I do? Where do I go? Where do I live?” Plager said. “Living like this from day to day whether I got a place tomorrow night or not, I don’t know, it’s tough.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Bexar County confirmed the fire was “electrical and accidental.” This is the first time they’ve cited a cause of the fire. But, that spokesperson did not say where the fire started.

That same spokesperson confirmed the county is paying for families displaced by the fire to stay in a nearby hotel. They said so far, they’ve helped four families:

Three families have already secured housing or are in the process of doing so

One family is still looking at options

“We have extended a hotel stay while they explore their options and will continue to assist them in identifying resources,” the county spokesperson said in an email.

But Plager said on Monday morning, he was told the hotel had only been paid for through Wednesday.

“We’re just in the wind,” Plager said. “We’ve run to the end of it, and I don’t know what to do next.”

Remember, the Duke Fire burned through the Atascosa-Bexar County line. So, families on the Atascosa side could be getting help from different resources.

KSAT emailed Atascosa County on Monday morning and have yet to hear back as of Monday night.

But other people have been struggling to figure out what’s next, like Felipa Alfrido.

“Where are we going to go?” Alfrido said. “I don’t have a place to stay for (my brother-in-law) because I’m also homeless. It’s like the blind leading the blind.”

Alfrido said she met with FEMA once but has not heard back yet. KSAT also reached out to FEMA on Monday morning via email and has yet to hear back.