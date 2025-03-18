Some residents in Gillespie County urged to evacuate due to spreading fire off I-10

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – Some residents in Gillespie County are urged to evacuate as a fire spreads off Interstate 10, according to the Gillespie County Communications Center 911 Emergency Dispatch.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the county said the fire is traveling north off I-10 near mile marker 498 and Duderstadt Road.

"There are evacuations taking place now for Duderstadt (Road)," the post said, in part.

The county recommended any residents north of I-10 or Duderstadt Road, along with those in the Thrill Hill Drive area, prepare to evacuate.

“This is very preliminary information, but this fire is spreading. The winds are out of the south, so the fire will move north,” the post said.

The evacuations come as firefighters work to contain a massive grass fire in Gillespie County.

The Crabapple Fire started on Saturday and has since burned over 9,700 acres, officials said.

The fire is 65% contained as of Monday, The Texas A&M Forest Service website shows.

