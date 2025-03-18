Skip to main content
Clear icon
67º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

South San ISD board officially approves contract for district’s new superintendent

Saul Hinojosa hopes to transform South San ISD to an A-rated district

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: South San ISD, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The South San Independent School District Board has officially approved the contract for its new superintendent, Saul Hinojosa.

The contract, which spans five years, includes an annual salary of $326,000. The figure is less than what his predecessor made.

Hinojosa and other board members were appointed by the Texas Education Agency last month. The move followed years of what the agency described as “dysfunction” within the district.

In a recent interview, Dr. Hinojosa shared his vision for transforming South San ISD into an A-rated district, a feat he previously achieved as superintendent of Somerset ISD.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS