South San ISD board officially approves contract for district’s new superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – The South San Independent School District Board has officially approved the contract for its new superintendent, Saul Hinojosa.

The contract, which spans five years, includes an annual salary of $326,000. The figure is less than what his predecessor made.

Hinojosa and other board members were appointed by the Texas Education Agency last month. The move followed years of what the agency described as “dysfunction” within the district.

In a recent interview, Dr. Hinojosa shared his vision for transforming South San ISD into an A-rated district, a feat he previously achieved as superintendent of Somerset ISD.