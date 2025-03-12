New South San Antonio ISD superintendent to focus on ‘quality’ teachers to turn district around

SAN ANTONIO – Since being appointed the South San Antonio Independent School District’s new superintendent, Dr. Saul Hinojosa has hit the ground running.

Hinojosa told KSAT that since Feb. 19, he’s visited all campuses “twice” to assess the district’s needs.

“I’ve been visiting with staff, I’ve sent surveys out,” Hinojosa said.

“We’re cutting down on certain administrative positions so that we can invest more in individuals who are going to have a direct impact in growing our building capacity and our teachers,” Hinojosa said.

Previously, Hinojosa told KSAT about his $3 million to support teachers, paint school buildings and purchase school buses.

The Texas Education Agency appointed Hinojosa and seven board members to lead the school district after what it called “nearly two decades of elected trustee and administrative dysfunction resulting in diminished student outcomes, poor financial controls, public distrust and multiple TEA investigations.”

Hinojosa said he wants to improve the district by keeping its best “quality” teachers.

“We are going to pay our best teachers more than anybody in Bexar County. So, we do have an incentive-based program,” Hinojosa said.

According to the district’s website, its teachers have a yearly starting salary of $59,350.

Hinojosa claimed that retaining top teachers will help take South San Antonio ISD from a C to an A-rated school district. He did something similar while leading the Somerset Independent School District from the 2010s to 2023.

“I had done something in Somerset which I thought was unimaginable because when I did take over the role as superintendent, I was very similar to what we’re experiencing here at South San,” said Hinojosa.

With a record of success, Hinojosa has no doubt South San Antonio ISD will succeed.

“By five years, my vision is that we’re not only an A district, but every campus is a minimum A or B campus. It’s going to get some work, but I’m committed, and I’m up to the challenge,” he said.