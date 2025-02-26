Newly selected South San ISD board to host its first meeting Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – A newly selected South San Antonio ISD board will convene for its first meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced last week that it would make a rare move to take over the district’s board and replace its superintendent following a lengthy investigation into the board’s failures to its students.

The special meeting starts at 6 p.m.

On the agenda, the board is set to select its president, vice president and secretary.

The board is also expected to approve the contract for the new superintendent, Saul Hinojosa.

So far, it is unclear how much Hinojosa will be paid or what the district’s separation contract with the former superintendent will cost.

Hinojosa answered questions about his new role during a Wednesday afternoon news conference shortly after TEA’s announcement, which can be watched below.