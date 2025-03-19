Fredericksburg rallies to aid farmers, ranchers as Crabapple Fire nears full containment

Over the last few days, the Gillespie County Fairgrounds have been used as a livestock supply point to collect donations for ranchers and farmers affected by the Crabapple Fire.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – In the off season, the Gillespie County Fairgrounds usually sits empty — but this week, it’s overflowing with hay and feed.

As of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city of Fredericksburg said they’ve received more than enough physical supplies. Now, they’re asking for online financial support.

Gillespie County worked with OneStar Foundation, Rebuild Texas to create the Crabapple Fire Relief Fund.

“Your donation will provide emergency aid, essential supplies, and long-term recovery assistance to help families rebuild their homes, restore their land, and restart their businesses,” according to the website.

The spokesperson in Fredericksburg confirmed the fund is the only county-approved online donation portal as of Tuesday night.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire has been 90% contained and has burned nearly 10,000 acres.

Scott Crenwelge, owner of Lochte Feed and General Store, said he had customers and calls all day Monday asking how people in the community could help.

“It’s just amazing,” Crenwelge said. “As soon as someone in Fredericksburg hears that somebody needs help, there’s going to be somebody there to help.”

Lochte Feed was one of five businesses earlier this week helping to facilitate donations to the fairgrounds.

Katelyn Eames at Allied Ag Services has also been helping.

“On top of dealing with drought and hail and disease, and then to have a fire come and wipe it out, it can be a little defeating (as a farmer or rancher),” Eames said. “They’re stewards of the land.”

Landowners and ranchers affected by the Crabapple Fire can call 830-988-6173 to learn about relief efforts happening now.

On Wednesday, officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management are expecting the American Red Cross to assess damages from the fire.

