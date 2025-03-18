MAP: Crabapple Fire size compared to San Antonio

To put the Crabapple Fire burn scar in perspective, when overlaid over San Antonio, it’s the equivalent of a burned area from roughly St. Mary’s University through downtown, then to the Frost Bank Center.

KSAT used Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to create a comparison relative to Bexar County. See the map below.

Crabapple burn scar size compared to San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fire danger continues

More dry and windy conditions this week with Wednesday standing out as the most extreme fire danger risk for South Central Texas.

At that point, our exceptional drought, along with wind gusts up to 35 mph and relative humidity under 10%, will quickly spread any fire that develops.

Also, those conditions make it very easy for a fire to start from something as simple as a carelessly discarded cigarette or parking a vehicle on tall grass.

Fire danger forecast for Wednesday 3/19/25. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Whatever the Weather A collection of daily blog posts from the KSAT Weather Authority. Email Address Sign Up

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page