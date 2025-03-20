Kendall County issues disaster declaration due to wildfire risk, authorities say

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Wildfires across the Hill Country have caused Kendall County to declare a local disaster, according to the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal.

Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk signed a disaster declaration on Tuesday that effectively bans outdoor burning, fireworks sales, use of fireworks and hot works.

A hot work is described as any activity that causes heat, sparks or open flames.

Drought conditions continue to increase the threat of wildfires and pose a threat of widespread or severe damage to wildlife and property, according to the declaration.

“The disaster declaration will remain in effect until rescinded, but cannot extend beyond seven days without authorization from the Kendall County Commissioners Court,” the office said.

Violations of the declaration may be a Class C misdemeanor, with a fine up to $500, authorities said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal reported that recent grass fires have been 100% contained.

