Local News

Kendall County issues disaster declaration due to wildfire risk, authorities say

The declaration bans outdoor burning, hot works and fireworks sales and use

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Kendall County, Fire, Hill Country

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Wildfires across the Hill Country have caused Kendall County to declare a local disaster, according to the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal.

Kendall County Judge Shane Stolarczyk signed a disaster declaration on Tuesday that effectively bans outdoor burning, fireworks sales, use of fireworks and hot works.

A hot work is described as any activity that causes heat, sparks or open flames.

Drought conditions continue to increase the threat of wildfires and pose a threat of widespread or severe damage to wildlife and property, according to the declaration.

“The disaster declaration will remain in effect until rescinded, but cannot extend beyond seven days without authorization from the Kendall County Commissioners Court,” the office said.

Violations of the declaration may be a Class C misdemeanor, with a fine up to $500, authorities said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Kendall County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Marshal reported that recent grass fires have been 100% contained.

About the Author
Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

