Local News

Southside ISD celebrates as students advance to state-level welding competition

Skills USA Welding competition is April 2-5 in Corpus Christi.

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Texas and many southern states are among the places where most of the welding jobs are in the country, according to data from Welding Workforce.

Many families push their children toward this trade, especially in the Southside Independent School District community.

Southside High School students excel at these skills. Several recently competed in the Welding Skills USA regional competition.

Two of them will be moving forward in the state competition.

  • Justin Celestino, a 10th grader, placed first in the welding 1 contest. Jeremiah Barcenas, an 11th grader, placed first in the Welding Applications. Both are state-bound.
  • Vivianna Martinez, an 11th grader, placed second in the Welding 1 contest. Eddie Herrera, a 10th grader, placed third in the Welding Applications.

The competition is about accuracy skills and measurements. It is in early April, so both Barcenas and Celestino say they will be practicing a lot.

“I get a blueprint, and I just go from there,” Celestino said. “I keep practicing and practicing that same blueprint. And so I get to the point where, okay, I’ve got it down.”

They’re also trying to mentally prepare as well.

“I’m pretty nervous,” Barcenes said. “So, it’s a big deal for me. But you know, I hope I do. I hope I make it to nationals.”

The welders know it’s a big deal for their community, and they’re trying to make them proud.

