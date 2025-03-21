Skip to main content
Clear icon
52º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Local AFROTC students set to carry POW/MIAS flag in journey from San Antonio to Austin

More than 60-mile flag run is a combination of efforts from UTSA, UT and Texas State students

Devan Karp, Reporter

Tags: UTSA, Texas State, San Antonio, Austin, Military, University of Texas, San Marcos
UTSA main campus at Loop 1604. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, a group of Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps (AFROTC) students from several universities will run more than 60 miles between San Antonio and Austin.

It’s part of a flag-running effort to honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Cadets from the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State will participate.

Recommended Videos

The UTSA group will depart from JBSA-Randolph on Sunday morning before passing the flag off to students from Texas State, who will then pass it off to UT students, who will take the flag to the campus tower.

Ahead of time, some of the cadets we’ve spoken with say the journey will be long but more than worth it for honoring the POW/MIAS cause.

You can follow along with our coverage on Sunday, March 23, during GMSA.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Devan Karp headshot

Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter. Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University. Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.

email

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS