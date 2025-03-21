Local AFROTC students set to carry POW/MIAS flag in journey from San Antonio to Austin

SAN ANTONIO – This weekend, a group of Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps (AFROTC) students from several universities will run more than 60 miles between San Antonio and Austin.

It’s part of a flag-running effort to honor Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action. Cadets from the University of Texas at San Antonio, the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State will participate.

Recommended Videos

The UTSA group will depart from JBSA-Randolph on Sunday morning before passing the flag off to students from Texas State, who will then pass it off to UT students, who will take the flag to the campus tower.

Ahead of time, some of the cadets we’ve spoken with say the journey will be long but more than worth it for honoring the POW/MIAS cause.

You can follow along with our coverage on Sunday, March 23, during GMSA.