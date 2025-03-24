Gas prices rise 22.2 cents in San Antonio, GasBuddy reports

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Average gasoline prices in San Antonio have surged by 22.2 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.74 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations in the area.

Prices are 3.6 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and 33.4 cents lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in San Antonio was priced at $2.35 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99 per gallon, marking a 64-cent difference.

Across Texas, the lowest price was $2.29 per gallon, and the highest was $4.07 per gallon, a difference of $1.78.

National prices

Nationally, the average price of diesel has decreased by 0.9 cents in the last week, now standing at $3.549 per gallon.

The average gas price across the country has risen by 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08 per gallon. This is a decrease of 1.6 cents from a month ago and 42.5 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

March 24, 2024: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 24, 2023: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

March 24, 2022: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $4.24/g)

March 24, 2021: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

March 24, 2020: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

March 24, 2019: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

March 24, 2018: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

March 24, 2017: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 24, 2016: $1.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

March 24, 2015: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

In neighboring areas, gas prices have also shifted:

Laredo: $2.61 per gallon, up 10.7 cents from last week’s $2.51.

Corpus Christi: $2.62 per gallon, up 19.7 cents from last week’s $2.43.

Austin: $2.74 per gallon, up 17.0 cents from last week’s $2.57.

“This increase has nothing to do with politics or tariffs— which remain paused for now— but is instead the result of seasonality, and is something that happens almost every year,“ Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, stated in part. ”Concerns over refinery maintenance have been muted so far this year, largely due to broader concerns about the U.S. economy, and demand remains soft."