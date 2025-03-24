Two men arrested after Travis Park fight ends in cutting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested and charged separately after a fight turned violent at Travis Park early Monday, according to San Antonio police.
The fight happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Travis Street downtown.
According to police, two men were arguing when the man who began the argument cut the other.
A group of people nearby held one of the men down as police arrived.
Both men were later arrested and charged; one for assault and the other for public intoxication, police said.
The injured man was treated at the scene by EMS officials, police said.
