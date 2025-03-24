Skip to main content
Two men arrested after Travis Park fight ends in cutting, SAPD says

One man charged with assault, other charged with public intoxication

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Two men were arrested and charged separately after a fight turned violent just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Travis Street downtown on Monday. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested and charged separately after a fight turned violent at Travis Park early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

The fight happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Travis Street downtown.

According to police, two men were arguing when the man who began the argument cut the other.

A group of people nearby held one of the men down as police arrived.

Both men were later arrested and charged; one for assault and the other for public intoxication, police said.

The injured man was treated at the scene by EMS officials, police said.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

