Two men arrested after Travis Park fight ends in cutting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested and charged separately after a fight turned violent at Travis Park early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

According to police, two men were arguing when the man who began the argument cut the other.

A group of people nearby held one of the men down as police arrived.

Both men were later arrested and charged; one for assault and the other for public intoxication, police said.

The injured man was treated at the scene by EMS officials, police said.