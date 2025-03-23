Skip to main content
2-year-old hospitalized in critical condition after near-drowning at West Side apartment complex, SAPD says

The incident appears to be accidental, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Mira Vista near Culebra Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after nearly drowning at a West Side apartment complex pool, according to San Antonio police.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mira Vista Ranch apartment complex in the 1200 block of Mira Vista near Culebra Road.

Police said the child was seen near the pool before the incident happened.

SAPD said the drowning incident appeared to be accidental.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT.

Ricardo Moreno

Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.

