How to make sure you are registered to vote in the May 3 election

Voter registration tables were set up at the For the People voting rights rally at the Texas Capitol on June 20, 2021.

If you want to cast a ballot in the May 3 election, you’ll want to make sure you’re registered to vote by the April 3 deadline.

In San Antonio, voters will make their pick for the next mayor and who they want to represent them on City Council.

Voters in municipalities other than San Antonio also have races to consider, as do voters in nine local school districts.

View the May 3 ballot in Bexar County:

How to know if you’re registered to vote

You can click here to check (select “Name, County, Date” on the right-hand side and input your information).

How to register to vote if you’re not already registered

You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.

You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.

Or, you can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.

What to do if you have lost your voter registration card

If you are registered but have lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you will need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.

United States Passport (book or card).

Important dates for the May 3 election

Jan. 1: First day to apply for a ballot by mail.

April 3: Last day to register to vote (postmarked).

April 22: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received).

April 22-April 29: Early voting period.

May 3: Election Day; polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

