Rain, finally! KSAT viewers share rain gauge photos online

More rain possible Thursday evening, Friday morning

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT viewers share rain gauge photos online (KSAT CONNECT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio received a nice, much-needed soaking on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with rainfall totaling nearly an inch so far.

KSAT viewers and readers shared photos of their rain gauges on KSAT Connect following the heavy rainfall.

>> Rain is tapering off for now, but more is possible today and tonight

Widespread showers and storms will come to an end early on Friday. However, a few isolated storms will remain possible, even into Friday afternoon.

Here are some images shared on KSAT Connect:

Since yesterday, we already have almost 2 inches of rain!
DTorres31

Since yesterday, we already have almost 2 inches of rain!

0
San Antonio
Still raining in Floresville!!
RVogt

Still raining in Floresville!!

0
Floresville
Most rain I’ve seen in who knows!
Codyb0575

Most rain I’ve seen in who knows!

0
San Antonio
Total rainfall from yesterday and last night
Ldydi

Total rainfall from yesterday and last night

0
Somerset
A little over 2 inches north of Leon Valley! Good to see you rain!!
beccad_sa

A little over 2 inches north of Leon Valley! Good to see you rain!!

0
San Antonio
Almost 2.5” in Timberwood Park
Clacey

Almost 2.5” in Timberwood Park

0
San Antonio

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

