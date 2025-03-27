Teen sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting mother with shotgun on West Side

A teenager was sentenced to 18 years for fatally shooting his mother last June.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy who shot and killed his mother last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday.

The shooting happened on June 18, 2024, in the 1500 block of Delgado Street near Amor Lane.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the teen shot his mother, later identified as 37-year-old Luz Aurora Gonzalez, in the back of the head.

The teen was sentenced to 18 years for murder by Judge William ‘Cruz’ Shaw after hearing testimonies from several witnesses, including his siblings and father.

During testimony, the father said the teen’s mother was violent and abusive with her children, which caused mental issues for the teen.

The issues were echoed by University Health psychologist Terrence Naus, who said the teen had a long history of being hospitalized for mental health treatment, as he diagnosed him with depression.

Naus said that after testing was done on the teen, his thinking patterns showed relations to potential violence.

“He is somebody that probably feels persecuted by the world. Suspicious. Didn’t really get taken care of when he was younger,” Naus said. “So he has this stance of having to take care of himself, which then might relate to some resentment towards the people that were supposed to take care of.”

After hearing other evidence and testimony, Judge Shaw ultimately ruled that the teen had a behavioral and mental illness that couldn’t be helped in Bexar County.

Related coverage on KSAT: