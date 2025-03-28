Kendall County firefighters lend helping hand to couple in need of mobility assistance

BERGHEIM, Texas – For the last 49 years, Joe and Donna Agruso have stayed together side by side, and they can’t imagine it any other way.

“He’s my rock,” Donna said. “We’ve been through a lot.”

Eight years ago, Joe Agruso was diagnosed with cancer. After doctors removed a sarcoma from his leg, he started to lose his mobility. Now, he depends on his motorized wheelchair and an electric chair lift.

But just last week, the lift broke.

“I was like, ‘what are we going to do?‘” Donna Agruso said.

Donna called 911 and the Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department answered. Across multiple days, their team lifted Joe Agruso in and out of bed until they could find a temporary fix.

“They’re like family,” Joe Agruso said.

Adam Hawkins, the chief of the department, helped find a manual chair lift that Joe and Donna Agruso could borrow in the meantime.

“We like to say we’re problem solvers,” Hawkins said.

But the team didn’t stop there. Two other members found a way to fix their electric chair, and they did it for free.

“It’s a blessing,” Donna Agruso said. “They touched our hearts over and over and over and over.”

To help support the Bergheim Volunteer Fire Department, click here.