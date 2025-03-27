‘Nobody is helping’: Corner store owner pleads for police action after repeated burglaries

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a San Antonio corner store said he isn’t taking chances anymore when it comes to the safety of his business.

“I just want to protect it,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified. “Nobody is helping me.”

New metal guards are being installed around the Highlife Grocery building on Castroville Road, but the damage is already done. Shattered glass and stolen goods have cost the owners of the convenience store thousands of dollars.

“All (of our) savings are gone,” the owner said. “It’s not repairable. I had to replace the whole door.”

The owner said they’ve experienced four burglaries and break-ins within the last year. He said the most recent case happened on Monday morning.

Security video from March 24 shows a red car ripping the old metal bars off the front of the store. Seconds later, two men are seen smashing the glass to get inside.

Another angle shared with KSAT shows the damage left behind.

The owner said they stole money, and he said he’s seen them before.

“It’s happening again and again and again,” the owner said. “I just say, ‘Why me?‘”

San Antonio police confirmed the investigation is active on Wednesday.

KSAT obtained three connected incident reports from police. All three reports list the suspects as “unknown.”

One of the reports references security video shared with KSAT. A comment on the report reads, “The suspects appear to be the same individuals,” as seen in other footage captured by Highlife Grocery.

