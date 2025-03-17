Couple cut hole in wall of West Side storage unit, stole from others, SAPD says

San Antonio police say a couple is facing five counts each of burglary after breaking into storage units at a facility by cutting a hole in the wall.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a couple who they say committed a string of burglaries at a storage facility by cutting a hole through the wall of their storage unit, gaining access into others.

Johnny Galvan, 46, and Natalie Rodriguez, 42, were taken into custody after a traffic stop on March 13.

According to a police report, investigators learned about the burglaries in February from an employee at Public Storage on Ingram Road, near Highway 151.

The report said the employee told investigators that Galvan and Rodriguez, who were both seen on surveillance video, were suspected of burglarizing storage units at the facility.

The employee said one of them had rented out a unit and used it to gain access to other units in the past.

The worker called police, concerned that they had rented a unit again and were planning to do the same thing, the report said.

Police were able to obtain a description of the suspects' car from the video, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers later conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the couple.

The affidavit said both Galvan and Rodriguez admitted to stealing items from the storage units, and Galvan had told investigators he stole out of necessity because he was out of work.

