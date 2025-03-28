Universal City man sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in child sexual abuse case, DOJ says

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A Universal City man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for three charges related to sexual exploitation of children, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

In August 2022, 44-year-old Cristopher Lee Castano was reported to the FBI for accessing and transferring child sexual abuse material on his employer’s computer system, authorities said.

Authorities said they discovered child sexual abuse material created by Castano from 2015 to 2018 after executing a federal search warrant.

The ages of Castano’s victims ranged from five months to 14 years old, the DOJ said.

Castano was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022, and was indicted on 13 counts on charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

The DOJ said Castano pleaded guilty to three counts on October 12, 2023. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

In addition to his 60-year prison sentence, Castano was ordered to pay restitution to two of the child victims at $50,000 each and another $5,000 each to five additional victims.

“I thank Castano’s employer for reporting his actions to our partners at the FBI, who helped us achieve this just sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Margaret Leachman.

“While this does not erase what the child victims endured, we hope that they find some solace in the fact that Castano is no longer a threat to anyone,” she said.

