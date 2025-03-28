Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Universal City man sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in child sexual abuse case, DOJ says

Christopher Lee Castano, 44, was arrested in August 2022

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Crime, Universal City, Bexar County
Castano pled guilty to three counts on October 12, 2023.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A Universal City man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for three charges related to sexual exploitation of children, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

In August 2022, 44-year-old Cristopher Lee Castano was reported to the FBI for accessing and transferring child sexual abuse material on his employer’s computer system, authorities said.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they discovered child sexual abuse material created by Castano from 2015 to 2018 after executing a federal search warrant.

The ages of Castano’s victims ranged from five months to 14 years old, the DOJ said.

Castano was arrested on Aug. 10, 2022, and was indicted on 13 counts on charges related to sexual exploitation of children.

The DOJ said Castano pleaded guilty to three counts on October 12, 2023. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

In addition to his 60-year prison sentence, Castano was ordered to pay restitution to two of the child victims at $50,000 each and another $5,000 each to five additional victims.

“I thank Castano’s employer for reporting his actions to our partners at the FBI, who helped us achieve this just sentence,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Margaret Leachman.

“While this does not erase what the child victims endured, we hope that they find some solace in the fact that Castano is no longer a threat to anyone,” she said.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS