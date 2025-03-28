Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio returns to zoo next month

The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio returns next month for its 29th year.

The annual 21+ event will feature food courses from more than 50 restaurants, drinks and live entertainment, according to a news release.

Ticket proceeds will assist the San Antonio Zoo’s ongoing efforts around animal conservation.

“Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is all about mixing the best food, music, and good company into one night,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Intensity Band Houston will headline the entertainment for the evening.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Those who purchase VIP tickets can enter one hour early and enjoy private lounges, premium cocktails and more.