Local News

Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio returns to zoo next month

Event returns for its 29th year on April 3

KSAT Digital Staff

The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio returns next month for its 29th year. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo’s annual Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio returns next month for its 29th year.

The annual 21+ event will feature food courses from more than 50 restaurants, drinks and live entertainment, according to a news release.

Ticket proceeds will assist the San Antonio Zoo’s ongoing efforts around animal conservation.

“Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is all about mixing the best food, music, and good company into one night,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo.

Intensity Band Houston will headline the entertainment for the evening.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now. Those who purchase VIP tickets can enter one hour early and enjoy private lounges, premium cocktails and more.

KSAT DEALS