Local News

Trinity Staffing Services looking to fill 50 jobs during Final Four weekend

Guest service applications to work at the Alamodome during the Final Four weekend close April 2

Hope Monte, Intern

NCAA Men's Final Four Logo for 2025 that will be held in San Antonio. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity Staffing Services announced it will hire 50 applicants to fill guest service positions during the Final Four weekend, according to a press release.

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 2, and candidates can apply online at Trinity Staffing.

Work dates include 12:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 5, and 2:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, April 7, at the Alamodome.

The job position offers $13 per hour.

Applicant requirements:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • Previous customer experience is preferred
  • Valid transportation
  • Ability to pass a background check and drug screening
  • Capable to stand for 10-12 hours per shift

Applicants are required to bring two valid forms of identification.

In-person interviews will be conducted from March 31 to April 4 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 13750 San Pedro Ave., #540.

All Final Four festivities are expected to attract over 100,000 out-of-town visitors during the weekend.

The NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place on April 5 at the Alamodome, with the championship game scheduled for April 7.

