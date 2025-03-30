Investigation underway for in-custody death of inmate at Guadalupe County Jail, GCSO says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Guadalupe County Jail died in February, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

John Ryan Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 24, the sheriff’s office said.

Life-saving measures were conducted on Taylor immediately, GCSO said. EMS transported him to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

GCSO did not provide any additional details as to the cause of Taylor’s death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death, GCSO said.

KSAT has reached out to the Texas Rangers for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

