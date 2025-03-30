Skip to main content
Local News

Investigation underway for in-custody death of inmate at Guadalupe County Jail, GCSO says

John Ryan Taylor, 45, was pronounced dead at a medical center on Feb. 24

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office. (Eddie Latigo, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after an inmate at the Guadalupe County Jail died in February, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

John Ryan Taylor, 45, was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Feb. 24, the sheriff’s office said.

Life-saving measures were conducted on Taylor immediately, GCSO said. EMS transported him to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

GCSO did not provide any additional details as to the cause of Taylor’s death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death, GCSO said.

KSAT has reached out to the Texas Rangers for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

