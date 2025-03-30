Tatum’s 29 points, 10 rebounds powers Celtics past Spurs for eighth straight victory, 121-111

(Darren Abate, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fights for possession against San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 29, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Boston Celtics won their eighth straight, beating the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night.

Jrue Holiday had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for Boston.

Recommended Videos

Seven of the eight Celtics who played scored in double figures.

Keldon Johnson had 23 points and Stephon Castle added 22 points as the Spurs lost their third straight.

The Celtics trailed for just 15 seconds early in the first quarter.

San Antonio is 8-13 since Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder that ended his season and 4-5 since De’Aaron Fox was lost for the season with a torn tendon in his pinkie.

San Antonio dropped the opener of a three-game homestand and the first of a back-to-back.

Jeremy Sochan added 18 points for the Spurs.

Takeaways

Celtics: Luke Kornet had 15 points and 16 rebounds against the undersized Spurs. Kornet was 7 for 10 from the field.

Spurs: Castle has shared or led San Antonio in scoring in eight games this season, including three of the last 12 games. Castle was 7 for 18 from the field but only 1 for 7 on 3-pointers.

Key moment

Boston was 8 for 17 on 3-pointers in the first quarter in building a 36-27 lead. The Spurs to 4-for-13 shooting from behind the arc in the opening quarter.

Key stat

Boston (55-19) improved its league-best road record to 31-7.

Up next

Celtics: At Memphis on Monday.

Spurs: Host Golden State on Sunday