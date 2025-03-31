Gas prices drop 13.1 cents in San Antonio, GasBuddy reports

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Prices are unchanged versus a month ago and 31.4 cents lower than a year ago.

SAN ANTONIO – Average gasoline prices in San Antonio have fallen by 13.1 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $2.61 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 886 stations in the area.

The cheapest station in San Antonio was priced at $2.39 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $2.99 per gallon, marking a 60-cent difference.

Across Texas, the lowest price was $2.31 per gallon, and the highest was $4.10 per gallon, a difference of $1.79 per gallon.

National Prices

Nationally, the average price of diesel has increased by 0.9 cents in the last week, now standing at $3.55 per gallon.

The average gas price nationwide has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon on Monday morning. This is up 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and 39.7 gallons less than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

A look back at gas prices

Here’s a look at how gas prices have changed over the years:

March 31, 2024: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 31, 2023: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 31, 2022: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $4.22/g)

March 31, 2021: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 31, 2020: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

March 31, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 31, 2018: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

March 31, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 31, 2016: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

March 31, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

What’s happening in other Texas cities?

Gas price shifts in neighboring areas:

Laredo: $2.60 per gallon, down 0.8 cents from last week’s $2.61.

Corpus Christi: $2.73 per gallon, up 10.2 cents from last week’s $2.62.

Austin: $2.64 per gallon, down 9.9 cents from last week’s $2.74.

“We’ve seen the national average inch up for the second straight week, but with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10-35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices,” he said.