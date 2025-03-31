Skip to main content
Clear icon
88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Jubilee Academies teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

The teacher has been removed from campus as the district investigates

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Education, Jubilee Academies, San Antonio
(File Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – A teacher at a Jubilee Academies charter school is no longer on campus following allegations that they were having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to the school district.

In a statement to KSAT, the district said it received a report Monday morning regarding the situation.

Recommended Videos

A notice was also sent to parents on Monday confirming there was an incident.

Jubilee’s statement said local authorities were immediately notified, and the teacher was removed from the campus.

The district said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The teacher’s name has not been released, and the district was not able to confirm if there have been any charges filed against the teacher.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Courtney Friedman headshot

Courtney Friedman anchors KSAT’s weekend evening shows and reports during the week. Her ongoing Loving in Fear series confronts Bexar County’s domestic violence epidemic. She joined KSAT in 2014 and is proud to call the SA and South Texas community home. She came to San Antonio from KYTX CBS 19 in Tyler, where she also anchored & reported.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS