Jubilee Academies teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A teacher at a Jubilee Academies charter school is no longer on campus following allegations that they were having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, according to the school district.

In a statement to KSAT, the district said it received a report Monday morning regarding the situation.

A notice was also sent to parents on Monday confirming there was an incident.

Jubilee’s statement said local authorities were immediately notified, and the teacher was removed from the campus.

The district said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The teacher’s name has not been released, and the district was not able to confirm if there have been any charges filed against the teacher.

