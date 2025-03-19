Skip to main content
SAISD teacher accused of having relationship with former student, district says

Matthew Almaraz does not work at the district anymore, according to SAISD

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Alamarez’s profile on the district’s website has since been removed. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Independent School District teacher is accused of having a relationship with a former student, according to the district.

An SAISD spokesperson confirmed that the teacher, identified as Matthew Almaraz, no longer works at the district on Wednesday afternoon.

“The district received a report that this teacher had a relationship with a former student. The teacher is no longer with the district,” the spokesperson told KSAT.

“SAISD follows all guidelines for reporting to [Texas Education Agency],” the statement said.

Alamarez’s profile on the district’s website has since been removed.

More information about the teacher was not readily available.

