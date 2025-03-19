SAISD teacher accused of having relationship with former student, district says

Alamarez’s profile on the district’s website has since been removed.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Independent School District teacher is accused of having a relationship with a former student, according to the district.

An SAISD spokesperson confirmed that the teacher, identified as Matthew Almaraz, no longer works at the district on Wednesday afternoon.

“The district received a report that this teacher had a relationship with a former student. The teacher is no longer with the district,” the spokesperson told KSAT.

“SAISD follows all guidelines for reporting to [Texas Education Agency],” the statement said.

More information about the teacher was not readily available.

