BexarFest to celebrate local students studying media

SAN ANTONIO – Lights, camera, action. This year’s BexarFest is set to highlight the hard work of local high school students in media classes as they collaborate with nonprofits to create impactful videos and public service announcements.

BexarFest is not just another rock concert, food festival, or pop-up market. It represents a unique partnership between students and local nonprofits, allowing young filmmakers to gain real-world experience while supporting important causes.

Students have dedicated months to producing videos that nonprofits can utilize in their marketing efforts. As the awards night approaches, the excitement among the students is palpable.

One group from Stevens High School is focusing on mental health awareness for the Alamo Area Teen Suicide Prevention Coalition.

One student shared, “I feel like a lot of people deal with mental health issues and don’t know how to deal with them.” This sentiment underscores the importance of their project and its potential impact.

Meanwhile, students from Harlandale High School had the opportunity to witness a live performance of “The Nutcracker” by the San Antonio Dance Company.

One student expressed their admiration, stating, “The main dancers were really nice, cool, and very inspirational. Seeing that up close in person, it also was really awesome.”

As the students prepare for the awards night on Wednesday, many reflect on their aspirations in film and media. A Stevens student remarked, “I definitely want to get into college and study film. Editing is really fun. It’s like a puzzle piece.” Another shared their admiration for Greta Gerwig’s work, saying, “Definitely ‘Little Women’ by Greta Gerwig. That movie is beautiful.”

The red carpet awaits, and the students’ hard work will be recognized in 15 categories, including best cinematography, storytelling and best animation.

As the event draws near, excitement builds among the students. One Harlandale student noted, “We worked really hard to put this all together,” while another added, “I’m really excited for their reaction.”

The BexarFest awards ceremony is on April 2 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. To view the KSAT broadcast of the awards ceremony, click here.