Man dies after detached trailer runs him over at North Side property, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he was run over by a detached trailer at a North Side property, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened in the 12100 block of Radium Street around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

According to SAPD, the man, an employee of a nearby company, was moving a truck with the trailer attached near the property when it detached from the vehicle.

The man, who was alone, attempted to stop the trailer but was run over by it, police said.

Right now, it is unclear who called 911.

The man had initially been taken to the hospital in critical condition; however, he was later pronounced dead, police said in an email to KSAT.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s name and cause and manner of death.

KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information and will update this story as we learn more.