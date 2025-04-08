Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man suffers medical episode, dies in crash on I-35 near downtown, police say

Crash occurred Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of I-35 near exit for St. Mary’s Street

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, San Antonio, Downtown, Traffic
Police lights generic

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, which shut down part of Interstate 35 near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the 1100 block of I-35 near the exit for St. Mary’s Street.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the man, 60, suffered a medical episode before crashing his car into nearby traffic barrels and scraping the concrete barrier.

When responding officers arrived, they located the man unconscious in the driver’s seat. After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead just before 4:20 p.m.

The upper-level lanes of the highway were closed while investigators cleared the scene.

The man has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS