Man suffers medical episode, dies in crash on I-35 near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, which shut down part of Interstate 35 near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the 1100 block of I-35 near the exit for St. Mary’s Street.

According to police, the man, 60, suffered a medical episode before crashing his car into nearby traffic barrels and scraping the concrete barrier.

When responding officers arrived, they located the man unconscious in the driver’s seat. After attempting life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead just before 4:20 p.m.

The upper-level lanes of the highway were closed while investigators cleared the scene.

The man has not yet been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.