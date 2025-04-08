San Antonio families seek closure, justice for unsolved murders during awareness week

SAN ANTONIO – Eight and a half years later, Lori Rocha still doesn’t have answers about what happened to her son, Aaron.

“My son deserves justice,” Lori said. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

It was a road rage incident that turned deadly. Someone shot and killed Aaron Rocha back in 2016. To this day, investigators still don’t know who did it.

“How frustrating is that as a mom?” KSAT reporter Avery Everett asked.

“What burns inside of me is the fire for justice for my son,” Lori said.

Aaron’s story is just one of dozens still unsolved in San Antonio.

April 6 to April 12 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

Families with murdered loved ones across Bexar County came together Monday night to hold each other and help one another.

“It gives us a little bit of relief, me and my family,” Eddie Gonzales said.

His daughter, Meagan Gonzales, was murdered in 2019.

Families were met with city and county leaders, and community resources.

“We need that as parents to know that we are not alone,” Lori said.