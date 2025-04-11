Protest erupts over former Misfits singer’s tour stop in San Antonio

A protest took place outside Nowhere Bar in San Antonio on Thursday, April 10, 2025, during a concert by former Misfits singer Michale Graves, who has sparked controversy due to his far-right views and support for the Proud Boys.

SAN ANTONIO – A protest erupted outside a San Antonio bar Thursday during a performance by former Misfits singer Michale Graves.

Graves had been scheduled to perform at the Happy Place Bar on Rittiman Road for his “Monster Music & Moments” tour, with Jackie’s Fire as the opener.

Hours before the show, Jackie’s Fire announced on Facebook it pulled out of their performance, and Happy Place said it would no longer host Graves.

“Due to situations out of Jackie’s fire’s hands we will not be performing the Michael Graves show today I do apologize to anyone who wanted to see us perform this is just a situation we can’t get involved in,” Jackie’s Fire posted on Facebook. “We apologize to Michael Graves and the promoters we thank you for the opportunity.”

Happy Place said the show was moved “after much debate.”

Graves later announced the show was moved to Nowhere Bar on Austin Highway, where a small crowd of protesters gathered Thursday night.

Graves has gained controversy for his far-right wing conservative views and support for the Proud Boys extremist group, according to media reports.

Protesters held signs that read “Real patriots support democracy! Smash fascism!” and “Nazi punks f*** off,” videos and photos taken at the scene showed.

Graves’ supporters at the bar were seen on video waving at the protesters and recording them.

In a post on X following the concert, Graves wrote, “The goblins wailed and gnashed there teeth and made fools of themselves BUT the show went on in epic fashion.”

Graves was the lead singer of the Misfits from 1995 to 2000, following the departure of founder Glenn Danzig.