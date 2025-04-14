City Council District 5 to host Alazán Creek cleanup event

The San Antonio River Foundation is hosting its monthly river cleanup event next weekend in City Council District 5. Volunteers will help to clean a portion of Alazán Creek.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Council District 5 and several partners are hosting a river cleanup this weekend along a portion of Alazán Creek.

The cleanups are part of a monthly venture from the San Antonio River Foundation and partners focusing on different waterways throughout the city’s 10 council districts.

Recommended Videos

This month’s event will focus on a portion of Alazán Creek from West Commerce to West Martin streets.

San Antonio City Council District 5 and several partners are hosting a river cleanup next weekend along a portion of Alazán Creek. (San Antonio River Foundation)

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is also expected to be in attendance, the River Foundation said in an email. Cleaning materials will be provided.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, a hat, sunscreen and come equipped with their own reusable water bottles.

The family-friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on April 19. Volunteers are asked to meet at 318 N. Las Moras.

Parking will be available at Park Stewardship offices or along Travis Street and Las Moras.

For more information about the event and to sign the waiver, click here.