H-E-B to give away free reusable bags on Tuesday in celebration of Earth Day

H-E-B will give out free reusable bags on Tuesday in celebration of Earth Day, the company announced in a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will give out free reusable bags on Tuesday in celebration of Earth Day, the company announced in a news release.

Starting at 8 a.m. on April 22, customers who visit any H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop or Mi Tienda in Texas can receive a complimentary Earth Day bag while supplies last, the release said.

Recommended Videos

This year’s design resembles “a nostalgic postcard from Texas” and features scenery from Galveston Island State Park, the release said, marking the second installment in a three-year series.

H-E-B plans to give away 274,000 bags. Additional Earth Day reusable bags can be purchased for $1.50.

“The Earth Day tote highlights the H-E-B Our Texas, Our Future commitment, which is the company’s mission to increase awareness and education around sustainability efforts that help preserve land, water, and air in Texas,” the company said in the release.

Since 2008, H-E-B has given away over 3.2 million reusable bags for Earth Day, according to the release.

Read also: