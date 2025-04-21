RECALL ROUNDUP: Power Banks, Party Pack Toys, The North Face waterproof boots and infant swings

SAN ANTONIO – Many popular products are being pulled from the shelves due to safety concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), some potential hazards include burn risks, serious injury from ingestion and suffocation.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe:

Casely Power Banks

Casely is recalling around 429,200 of their portable power banks due to a fire and burn hazard.

The CPSC said the lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing a serious safety risk. There have been 51 reports of the battery overheating or catching fire when in use, six of which resulted in minor burn injuries.

The power banks were sold on Amazon.com, getcasely.com and other websites from March 2022 to September 2024.

The CPSC said users should stop using the power banks and contact Casely for a free replacement by completing an online form on their website.

Two photos will need to be submitted: one of the front of the power bank with the word “Recalled” on it and the date in permanent marker, and one of the model number on the back of the product.

Because the battery is lithium-ion, the power bank should be disposed of per local and state regulations.

You can find the recall information here.

Leetous Party Pack Toys

Around 6,300 glow sticks and glasses are being recalled by Leetous due to a serious injury hazard.

The toys, included in a party pack, violate federal regulations because the compartments that contain their button cell batteries can be easily opened. If swallowed by a child, this could cause serious injuries, or even death, to a child.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

They were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from October 2024 through February 2025.

The CPSC advised users to stop using the party pack immediately, remove the batteries and keep them out of children’s reach.

While Amazon and Leetous are contacting all known buyers directly, you can contact Leetous for information on how to get a full refund.

As button cell batteries are hazardous, they should be disposed of by following local waste procedures.

You can find the recall information here.

The North Face Waterproof Boots

The North Face is recalling around 15,200 of their Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots in sizes five to 11.

The CPSC said the hook of one boot can catch on the lace of the other boot, posing a fall hazard.

There have been 28 reports of this happening, including 15 minor injuries.

The boots were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, REI and other places from Sept. 2024 to Jan. 2025.

The CPSC said users should stop using the boots and contact The North Face for instructions on how to get a full refund. Users will be given a prepaid shipping label to return the boots for free. A refund will be given in the form of the original payment, a gift card or a check, the CPSC said.

You can find the recall information here.

Eonroacoo Infant Swings

Around 410 infant swings are being recalled by Eonroacoo due to a suffocation risk.

The CPSC said the swings violate federal regulations by being marketed for infant sleep and having an incline angle greater than 10 degrees.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

The swings were sold exclusively on Walmart.com from January 2024 to February 2025.

The CPSC said users should stop using the recalled swings and contact Eonroacoo for a full refund. You can send a photo of the swing cover cut in half with “Recalled” written in permanent marker on the swing’s base to their email.

The CPSC said the swing should be thrown away per state laws, as they contain hazardous button cell batteries.

You can find the recall information here.