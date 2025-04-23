Driver arrested, charged with DWI after crashing into fire truck working separate crash scene

A 25-year-old man is facing a DWI charge after San Antonio police said he crashed his car into a firetruck that was working another crash scene.

According to a preliminary report from SAPD, San Antonio firefighters were working a motorcycle crash along Highway 281 North near Jones Maltsberger just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a vehicle crashed into a firetruck that was parked on the shoulder.

Police found the driver to be intoxicated and took him into custody. He was booked for a DWI charge, according to the report.

No one was injured in the crash involving the firetruck.

The motorcyclist injured in the original crash was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.