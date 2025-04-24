Skip to main content
Grand jury no bills San Marcos apartment fire suspect

Grand jury declines to indict Jacobe Ferguson in fatal fire at Iconic Village apartments in 2018

Sean Talbot, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: San Marcos, Apartment Fire, Iconic Village Fire, Crime, Fire
Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson is charged with the 2018 Iconic Village apartment fire in San Marcos that killed five people. (KSAT)

Hays County court records show a grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the man charged in a 2018 deadly apartment fire in San Marcos.

Jacobe Ferguson, 31, was arrested in 2023 and charged with arson causing bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators said the deadly fire that spread between two buildings was caused by a mattress that was set on fire in a first-floor breezeway.

The fire killed five people: Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant.

Four of the victims were either current or former Texas State University students.

Ferguson was a current student at the time of the fire.

Ferguson was arrested in 2023, after the Texas Rangers joined the investigation.

Sean Talbot is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He formerly served as the Assistant News Director and Assignments Manager. He joined KSAT in 2001. He graduated from Texas State with a degree in Mass Communication with a minor in Political Science. When he’s not working, he’s at home with his wife Lomisa and their daughters Grace and Sydney.

