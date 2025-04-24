Grand jury no bills San Marcos apartment fire suspect

Jacobe De Leon O Shea Ferguson is charged with the 2018 Iconic Village apartment fire in San Marcos that killed five people.

Hays County court records show a grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict the man charged in a 2018 deadly apartment fire in San Marcos.

Jacobe Ferguson, 31, was arrested in 2023 and charged with arson causing bodily injury, a first-degree felony.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, investigators said the deadly fire that spread between two buildings was caused by a mattress that was set on fire in a first-floor breezeway.

The fire killed five people: Dru Estes, 20, of San Antonio; Belinda Moats, 21, of Big Wells; Haley Michele Frizzell, 19, of San Angelo; David Angel Ortiz, 21, of Pasadena; and James Phillip Miranda, 23, of Mount Pleasant.

Four of the victims were either current or former Texas State University students.

Ferguson was a current student at the time of the fire.

Ferguson was arrested in 2023, after the Texas Rangers joined the investigation.

