Earth Day celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park to feature tree and plant giveaways on Saturday

A file image of tree giveaway from San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department is hosting an Earth Day event this weekend with tree and plant giveaways, according to a press release.

The official Fiesta event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park, located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue.

The release said District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito and the assistant director of the city’s parks department are expected to make an appearance.

The free event will feature family activities, music, tree and plant giveaways, fishing, fitness activities and more.

There will also be various food vendors. For additional information, click here.