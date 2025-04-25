Skip to main content
Earth Day celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park to feature tree and plant giveaways on Saturday

There will also be various food vendors, music, fitness activities and more

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Woodlawn Lake, San Antonio, Fiesta, Plant Giveaway, Things To Do, Outdoors
A file image of tree giveaway from San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department. (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department is hosting an Earth Day event this weekend with tree and plant giveaways, according to a press release.

The official Fiesta event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park, located at 1103 Cincinnati Avenue.

The release said District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito and the assistant director of the city’s parks department are expected to make an appearance.

The free event will feature family activities, music, tree and plant giveaways, fishing, fitness activities and more.

There will also be various food vendors. For additional information, click here.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

