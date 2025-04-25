📸 See if our cameras caught you partying at Fiesta Fiesta! 🎉

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is officially underway!
On Thursday, KSAT kicked off the city-wide party with a purpose, featuring a live broadcast from Travis Park.
If you missed any of the fun, watch the full broadcast in the player below.
Many of KSAT’s anchors and reporters were handing out Fiesta medals to the crowd. If you want to see how you can get a free KSAT medal at our upcoming medal giveaways, click here.
Check out some of the photos from last night below. Also, be sure to share your Fiesta photos with us via KSAT Connect, and we may feature them on-air and online!
