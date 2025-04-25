Skip to main content
Local News

📸 See if our cameras caught you partying at Fiesta Fiesta! 🎉

You can watch the kickoff of Fiesta 2025 in this article

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Fiesta, Fiesta Fiesta, Travis Park, KSAT Connect
Fiesta Fiesta 2025 recap (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is officially underway!

On Thursday, KSAT kicked off the city-wide party with a purpose, featuring a live broadcast from Travis Park.

If you missed any of the fun, watch the full broadcast in the player below.

Many of KSAT’s anchors and reporters were handing out Fiesta medals to the crowd. If you want to see how you can get a free KSAT medal at our upcoming medal giveaways, click here.

Check out some of the photos from last night below. Also, be sure to share your Fiesta photos with us via KSAT Connect, and we may feature them on-air and online!

Steve Spriester and KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Ernie Zuniga and Mic (KSAT 2025)
David Elder and Adam Caskey pet an alligator at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester takes photos with KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
KSAT Mic at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester takes photos with KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester takes photos with a KSAT viewer at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Ernie Zuniga and Steve Spriester take photos with a KSAT viewer at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester takes photos with a KSAT viewer at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Fiesta Fiesta 2025 (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester, Stephania Jimenez, Mic and David Elder at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester and KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester and a KSAT viewer at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
KSAT Mic (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester takes photos with KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
Steve Spriester and KSAT viewers at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)
KSAT Mic at Fiesta Fiesta (KSAT 2025)

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT:

About the Author
Andrew Wilson headshot

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

