📸 See if our cameras spotted you at the Alamodome for the Brahmas’ 2025 home opener
The San Antonio Brahmas took on the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 27
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas hosted a Fiesta-themed home opener at the Alamodome on Sunday.
The team also unveiled their new mascot, Bravo the Brahma.
The Brahmas ultimately lost to the Houston Roughnecks 27-3.
The next home game for the Brahmas will be May 9, when the team will take on the DC Defenders.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.