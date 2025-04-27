Skip to main content
📸 See if our cameras spotted you at the Alamodome for the Brahmas’ 2025 home opener

The San Antonio Brahmas took on the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 27

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Brahmas fans cheer at the 2025 home opener in the Alamodome (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas hosted a Fiesta-themed home opener at the Alamodome on Sunday.

The team also unveiled their new mascot, Bravo the Brahma.

Brahmas Fans supported the team at their home opener at the Alamodome. (KSAT 2025)
The Fiesta-themed home opener featured a special performance before the game. (KSAT 2025)
Brahmas players sign items for fans before the game. (KSAT 2025)
The Brahmas ultimately lost to the Houston Roughnecks 27-3.

The next home game for the Brahmas will be May 9, when the team will take on the DC Defenders.

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

