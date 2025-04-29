Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Bexar County to install four-way stop sign at problematic intersection in Alamo Ranch

Construction will start on May 6

Avery Everett, Reporter

Tags: Bexar County, Alamo Ranch, Know My Neighborhood, Traffic

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A solution is coming soon to a problematic intersection in the Alamo Ranch area.

A spokesperson for Bexar County confirmed construction will start on May 6 for a four-way stop sign at Lone Star Parkway and Wise Trail.

This comes months after neighbors created a petition calling for change outside Briscoe Middle School.

In our Know My Neighborhood series, KSAT reported in early December about recurring speeding problems and illegal parking on Lone Star Parkway during school pick-up.

At the time, the county confirmed it was conducting a traffic study of the intersection.

As of Monday night, Bexar County has not released a timeline for construction.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Everett headshot

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS