Bexar County to install four-way stop sign at problematic intersection in Alamo Ranch

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A solution is coming soon to a problematic intersection in the Alamo Ranch area.

A spokesperson for Bexar County confirmed construction will start on May 6 for a four-way stop sign at Lone Star Parkway and Wise Trail.

This comes months after neighbors created a petition calling for change outside Briscoe Middle School.

In our Know My Neighborhood series, KSAT reported in early December about recurring speeding problems and illegal parking on Lone Star Parkway during school pick-up.

At the time, the county confirmed it was conducting a traffic study of the intersection.

As of Monday night, Bexar County has not released a timeline for construction.