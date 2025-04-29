Skip to main content
Local News

City of San Antonio closures for Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

Here’s what to know before you head out

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Battle of Flowers Parade 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed on Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day and Battle of Flowers.

Public safety and Emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Public Safety

  • Police will be on duty.
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

General Services

  • 3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions 
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty
  • Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage 
  • Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots) 
  • City parks and trails will be open 
  •  Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste Collection & Drop Off

  • Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week. 
  • The Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed. 
  • All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open:

  • Municipal Court Magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
  • La Villita and Market Square shops 
  • La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
  • Alamodome Offices and Box Office
  • Office of the City Clerk will be open from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. at City Hall for election services only

Closed:

  • Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
  • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
  • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
  • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
  • All Metro Health clinics and offices
  • San Antonio Municipal Court
  • San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
  • San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices
  • All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
  • Senior Nutrition Sites
  • Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
  • Child Care Services administrative offices
  • Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
  • City of San Antonio Street Outreach
  • City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
  • Head Start administrative offices and school district site
  • Carver Community Cultural Center
  • Solid Waste Management administrative offices
  • Development Services Department
  • Economic Development Department
  • Office of Historic Preservation
  • Office of Innovation
  • Planning Department
  • Neighborhood and Housing Services
  • Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
  • Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
  • Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square 
  • Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office
  • Spanish Governors Palace
  • World Heritage Center

