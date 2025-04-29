City of San Antonio closures for Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed on Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day and Battle of Flowers.
Public safety and Emergency services will remain in operation.
Other city services will operate as follows:
Public Safety
- Police will be on duty.
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.
General Services
- 3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
- City parks and trails will be open
- Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held
Waste Collection & Drop Off
- Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week.
- The Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.
- All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed.
Facilities & Administrative Offices
Open:
- Municipal Court Magistration services and SAPD’s detention center
- La Villita and Market Square shops
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office
- Office of the City Clerk will be open from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. at City Hall for election services only
Closed:
- Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex
- All Metro Health clinics and offices
- San Antonio Municipal Court
- San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section
- San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices
- All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers
- Child Care Services administrative offices
- Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services
- City of San Antonio Street Outreach
- City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team
- Head Start administrative offices and school district site
- Carver Community Cultural Center
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices
- Development Services Department
- Economic Development Department
- Office of Historic Preservation
- Office of Innovation
- Planning Department
- Neighborhood and Housing Services
- Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square
- Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office
- Spanish Governors Palace
- World Heritage Center
