City of San Antonio closures for Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day/Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO – Most City of San Antonio offices will be closed on Friday, May 2 for Fiesta San Jacinto Day and Battle of Flowers.

Public safety and Emergency services will remain in operation.

Other city services will operate as follows:

Public Safety

Police will be on duty.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

General Services

3-1-1 (210-207-6000) will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

City parks and trails will be open

Limited Fitness in the Park classes will be held

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week.

The Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be closed.

All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers, and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be closed.

Facilities & Administrative Offices

Open:

Municipal Court Magistration services and SAPD’s detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

La Villita and Market Square administrative offices

Alamodome Offices and Box Office

Office of the City Clerk will be open from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. at City Hall for election services only

Closed:

Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers, the Barrera Community Fitness Center and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

All Metro Health clinics and offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section

San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Child Care Services administrative offices

Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services

City of San Antonio Street Outreach

City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team

Head Start administrative offices and school district site

Carver Community Cultural Center

Solid Waste Management administrative offices

Development Services Department

Economic Development Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Office of Innovation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square

Pre-K 4 SA Education Centers and Corporate office

Spanish Governors Palace

World Heritage Center

