KSAT Connect photos show hail in San Antonio’s surrounding areas

Some residents in San Antonio’s surrounding areas experienced storms Wednesday evening, bringing hail the size of golf balls and baseballs.

Some residents in San Antonio’s surrounding areas experienced storms Wednesday evening, bringing hail the size of golf balls and baseballs.

Viewers from impacted areas, including Pleasanton and Jourdanton, shared photos of the hail.

Recommended Videos

Thursday will bring another round of isolated storms, and severe weather is still possible. Rain chances ramp up on Friday, which could impact some Fiesta events.

In the meantime, keep up with the KSAT Weather Authority for the latest forecast and check out some of the hail photos posted on KSAT Connect:

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read also: