KSAT Connect photos show hail in San Antonio’s surrounding areas

Rain chances are expected to increase Friday evening

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Some residents in San Antonio’s surrounding areas experienced storms Wednesday evening, bringing hail the size of golf balls and baseballs. (KSAT Connect)

Some residents in San Antonio’s surrounding areas experienced storms Wednesday evening, bringing hail the size of golf balls and baseballs.

Viewers from impacted areas, including Pleasanton and Jourdanton, shared photos of the hail.

Thursday will bring another round of isolated storms, and severe weather is still possible. Rain chances ramp up on Friday, which could impact some Fiesta events.

In the meantime, keep up with the KSAT Weather Authority for the latest forecast and check out some of the hail photos posted on KSAT Connect:

Hail at my moms house on hwy 87
Amanda Vader

Hail at my moms house on hwy 87

San Antonio
Hail on FM 1332 in Jourdanton around 6pm.
juls@0407

Hail on FM 1332 in Jourdanton around 6pm.

Jourdanton
Jace 9rs old amazed by the hail storm.
Genny Vee

Jace 9rs old amazed by the hail storm.

San Antonio
LisaT2020
Jourdanton
Pleasanton hail
sherylv71@gmail.com

Pleasanton hail

Pleasanton
Inez23
Elmendorf
Hail storm just rolled through Southern Bexar county here in Sandy Oaks, Texas at 6pm on Wednesday. Radar & Angie McNeal
RadarMcNeal

Hail storm just rolled through Southern Bexar county here in Sandy Oaks, Texas at 6pm on Wednesday. Radar & Angie McNeal

San Antonio
dapowell92
Jourdanton
Hail in Jourdanton
Mitchg2012

Hail in Jourdanton

Jourdanton
Hail
warrengurl0521

Hail

Jourdanton
Hailstorm with hail baseball size
Patrick Peeters

Hailstorm with hail baseball size

Jourdanton
Hail Storm
Tregalado84

Hail Storm

Jourdanton
Large size hail
Kasey Manzella

Large size hail

Jourdanton

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

