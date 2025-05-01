Montgomery Elementary celebrates 50 years with colorful shoebox Fiesta parade

SAN ANTONIO – The halls of Montgomery Elementary were bursting with color, music, and student creativity as the school held its annual Fiesta Shoebox Parade. This year, the festivities were extra special.

The Northeast ISD school is celebrating 50 years as it celebrates Fiesta this year. Students proudly showcased their handcrafted shoebox floats ahead of the Battle of Flowers Parade.

Second-grader Bridget De La Torre, who previously shared her float-building journey with KSAT, beamed as she pointed out the finishing touches. “I like the grass down here and the flowers,” she said, standing beside her colorful creation.

The event brought out not only the school community but also some high-profile Fiesta guests, including members of the Battle of Flowers Association. Performances from local high school groups, including Roosevelt, Lee and MacArthur, added extra flair to the celebration.

Second grader Michaela Miller enthusiastically showed off her “boba float,” complete with a detailed cup and “boba” made from household items. “This is the boba cup… and this is the topping,” she explained.

Montgomery teachers say the event is more than just fun — it’s a learning experience.

“They’re so gorgeous!” said second-grade teacher Rebecca Messimer. “The kids put in a lot of effort with these floats. We talk about it in school, we study Fiesta … I really ask them to make it personal.”

For many students, the highlight was getting to meet the Battle of Flowers Association members in person.

“The students have never experienced anything like this,” said kindergarten teacher Angelina Urista. “They’ve been learning about folklórico dancers and mariachis, and now they got to see them in person. It was really sweet.”

The association also surprised the students by awarding parade tickets to those with the top floats. It honored Urista with a special recognition for being named Montgomery’s Teacher of the Year.

Reflecting on her journey from student to teacher, Urista said the experience was emotional. “I remember, like yesterday, making the shoebox float and doing this whole big parade,” she said. “Now that I’m teaching kindergarten, it’s a hundred percent full circle.”