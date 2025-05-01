TxDOT launces motorcycle safety campaign for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

TxDOT launched its Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles campaign Thursday morning, as May marks Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

In 2024, there were 9,016 motorcycle crashes in Texas. Five hundred eighty-five motorcyclists died, and over 2,500 were seriously injured.

“That’s more than 500 funerals and hundreds of families grieving,” said Nancy Winn, Traffic Safety Program Manager at TxDOT.

Here in San Antonio, TxDOT officials said there were 579 motorcycle crashes in our city last year. Of those crashes, 25 people died and 91 were seriously injured.

The Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles campaign reminds drivers to be extra vigilant for motorcycles on the road.

Train yourself to notice motorcycles

Look twice

Use caution when turning

Don’t tailgate

Don’t crowd

Slow down

“Too many of those crashes were caused by drivers failing to consider motorcyclists by suddenly changing lanes, making turns or driving too fast without looking twice for motorcyclist,” Winn said.

To spread these messages, TxDOT’s campaign will use advertisements, and an interactive traveling exhibit will demonstrate how easy it is to lose sight of a motorcycle if you’re not paying attention.

The exhibit uses virtual reality, so participants can experience the perspectives of both driving a car and riding a motorcycle in dangerous situations.

The last deathless day on Texas roadways was Nov. 7, 2000.